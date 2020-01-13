Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Research And Analysis Expert Review Forecast 2019 to 2026

The Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market.

The market for nitrogenous fertilizers was valued at USD 69 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach a value of USD 117.06 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2019-2026

Agrium, CF Industries, PotashCorp, Yara International, Bunge, Coromandel International, CVR Partners, Eurochem, Hubei Yihua, ICL Fertilizers, Koch Industries, Rentech, Sinofert Holdings, The Mosaic Company….

The nitrogenous fertilizer market is expected to gain growth, owing to the rising food demand, due to the increasing population and the government funding for the usage of advanced techniques and fertilizer for high productivity, in order to meet the rising demand. Europe and North America are likely to witness steady growth over the forecast period, due to market saturation, while South America and Africa are predicted to exhibit a high growth in the coming years, owing to huge cultivation of rice, corn, and sugarcane in these regions.

This report segments the global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market on the basis of Types are :

Ammonium Fertilizers

Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizers

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizers

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market is

Grains and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

The International Fertilizer Association defines a fertilizer as any solid, liquid, gaseous substance containing one or more plant nutrient in known amount, which is applied to soil, directly on plants, or added in aqueous solutions (as in fertigation) to maintain soil fertility, improve crop development, yield, and/or crop quality”. The corporations in the fertilizer industry operate in B2B, as well as B2C business format. To eliminate any double-count error in market estimations, bulk buyers procuring fertilizers for retail sale, after value addition through further processing, are not considered as part of the fertilizer market.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Chapter 1, to describe Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Nitrogenous Fertilizer, with sales, revenue, and price of Nitrogenous Fertilizer , in 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Nitrogenous Fertilizer, for each region, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 12, market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

