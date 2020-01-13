New Release: Cooling Towers Market is Thriving Worldwide with Baltimore Aircoil Company, ENEXIO, SPX

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Cooling Towers Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cooling Towers market. Cooling Towers Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Cooling Towers market may see a growth rate of 4.79%

Cooling Towers Market Definition:

A cooling tower is defined as the heat rejection device which rejects waste heat to the atmosphere. It covers from cooling of a water stream to a lower temperature. It is widely used for maintaining temperatures in the chillers for a number of industrial applications. In addition, it is also used in the manufacturing and power generation industries in order to keep the environment cool. Power generation, manufacturing industry, HVAC, food and beverage, and others are some of the major applications of the cooling tower. Increasing demand in the construction, air conditioning, manufacturing, and power generation industry are likely to be a prime driver for the global cooling tower market

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (United States),ENEXIO Management GmbH (Germany),SPX Corporation (United States),Johnson Controls International plc (United States),Bell Cooling Tower (India),Brentwood Industries Inc. (United States),Hamon & Cie International SA (Belgium),Paharpur Cooling Towers (India),SPIG S.p.A. (Italy),Star Cooling Towers Private Ltd. (India),Thermal Care Inc. (United States),Reymsa Cooling Towers, Inc. (United States),Berg Chilling Systems Inc. (Canada),Mesan Cooling Towers Inc. (United States),Star Cooling Tower Pvt Ltd (India),Perfect Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd (India)

Market Trends:

Rise in HVACR Deployments and Growth in Industrial Activities

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China, and others

Rising Demand from Nuclear Power Generation across the World

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand from the Developing Markets of Asia-Pacific

Stringent Environmental Regulations are driving the Demand for Cooling Towers

Market Challenges:

Issue related to Requirement of Large Quantity of Water

Market Restraints:

Sluggish Growth of Cooling Tower in Europe as well as North America

The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market.

The Global Cooling Towers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, Others), Design (Mechanical Draft Cooling Tower, Natural Draft Cooling Tower), Heat Exchange (Evaporative Cooling Tower, Dry Cooling Tower, Hybrid Cooling Tower), Technology (Open Circuit, Closed Circuit, Hybrid), Material (Concrete, Steel, FRP, Others), Flow (Cross Flow, Counter Flow)

The regional analysis of Cooling Towers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

