Multimedia Chipsets Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc

Global Multimedia Chipsets Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Multimedia Chipsets including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Multimedia Chipsets investments from 2020 till 2025.

The multimedia chipsets market has been valued at USD 32.07 billion in 2019, to reach USD 44.86 billion by 2025, and registering a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period (2020- 2025).

The Global Multimedia Chipsets market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., DSP Group Inc., Apple Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Realtek Semiconductor Corporation, Marvell Technology Group Ltd, Samsung Group, MediaTek Inc., ST Microelectronics among others.

Scope of the Report

Rising penetration of high-speed internet connection, increasing demand for functional hardware in various mobile devices and wearable, combined with high growth potential of multimedia chipsets in the gaming industry, are major factors driving the market for multimedia chipsets. This is supported by the set-top box, and IPTV is also driving the demand for multimedia chipsets. China accounts for the most significant number of smartphone users in the world, and had a huge subscription base for IPTVs, making it a key market for multimedia chipset players.

Key Market Trends:

Media and Entertainment to Witness Significant Growth over the Forecast Period.

– There has been an increasing demand for high-speed internet, which has made telecom companies expand their production rates. Surging demand for fast internet is expanding globally, throughout the past couple of years. The essential factor in charge of this growth is the rising popularity for on-demand audio and video streaming.

– Moreover, in today’s fast-moving tech-savvy world, consumers are switching media consumption from analog to digital. The greatest change is that the people who used to consume news, entertainment, and other information via printed periodicals, television sets, and radio sets are now consuming the same via personal computers, tablet computers, and smartphones. Advancements in mobile, video and wireless technologies have ignited an explosion in the growth of on-demand streaming services.

– As in the media and entertainment industry, applications, such as video rendering and high-resolution image editing processes, require high network performance, thereby increasing the demand for multimedia chipsets. Therefore, advancement to 5G capacities is taking place, in order to fulfill the flooding demand for rapid information.

