Metal Roofing Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2019-2025 | NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, CertainTeed Roofing

Global Metal Roofing Market Research Report 2013-2025 focuses on major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

According to this study, the global market for Metal Roofing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5% over the next five years, will reach 19 billion US$ in 2025, from 15 billion US$ in 2019.

This study answers several questions for stakeholders primarily which market segments they should focus upon during the next five years to prioritize their efforts and investments.

These stakeholders includes: NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, CertainTeed Roofing, BlueScope Steel Limited, Headwaters Inc, Nucor Building Systems, Tata Steel Europe, The OmniMax International, Inc, Drexel Metals Inc.., ATAS International, Inc., Future Roof, Inc., Pruszynski Ltd, Chief Industries, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd, Reed’s Metals, Inc., EDCO, Interlock Roofing, Balex Metal Sp and others.

Summary:

Rapid urbanization and the proliferation of construction activities create a strong demand for sustainable use of building materials. Metal acts as a more sustainable alternative and long-term roofing purposes, compared to wood or other material. Increased demand for fully recyclable materials in construction activities and construction is reflected in the significant expansion of the world market of metal roofing in the coming years.

The many benefits of metal roofing as durability, resistance against the strong wind, safety against fire and others are behind the paradigm shift towards the use of metallic materials for roofing purposes on traditional wood and other materials. The growing adoption of the metal roof because it provides better structural integrity even when it is light led to the growth of metal roofing global market with remarkable speed. However, the high cost of installation and maintenance due to time requirement that the metals are very corrosive if left uncoated, are likely to dampen growth metal roof of the world market.

Primary sources are mainly industry experts from core and related industries, and suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s supply chain.

Global Metal Roofing Market Split by Product Type :

Steel Roofing

Aluminum Roofing

Copper Roofing

Others

Global Metal Roofing Market Application (2013-2025):

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Metal Roofing Market industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The report provides a basic overview of the Metal Roofing industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What's more, the Metal Roofing industry development trends and marketing channels are analysed.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and the growth rate in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the Global Metal Roofing Market?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Global Metal Roofing Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Metal Roofing Market?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Metal Roofing Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Metal Roofing Market?

With over 170 tables and figures examining the Metal Roofing Market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Storage Area Network Switch in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global Metal Roofing market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

There are 9 Chapters to deeply display the Global Metal Roofing.

Chapter 1 Market Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Chain

Chapter 3 Environmental Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation by Type

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation by Application

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation by Region

Chapter 7 Market Competitive

Chapter 8 Major Vendors

Chapter 9 Conclusion

Report Coverage:

Provides comprehensive understanding of the market with the help of informed market outlook, opportunities, challenges, trends, size and growth, competitive analysis, major competitors and Porter analysis. Identifies the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players. Also, assesses the future impact of the propellants and restraints on the market. Uncovers potential demands in the market. Porter analysis identifies competitive forces within the market. Provides information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

