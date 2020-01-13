M&A Activity in Artificial graphite Market to Set New Growth Cycle

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Artificial graphite Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe & Asia and important players/vendors such as Shanshan Technology (China), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), IMERYS Graphite & Carbon (Switzerland), Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Zichen Technology Co., Ltd (China), Asbury Carbons Inc (United States), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Lianyungang Jinli Carbon Co. Ltd (China) and Mersen (France). The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2025

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2428697-global-artificial-graphite-market-2

Summary:

Artificial Graphite is made by processing amorphous carbons at extremely high temperatures. Rising demand from the various industries for the production of numerous products motivated the manufactures to produce artificial graphite. The wide application of the artificial graphite which includes the electronic industry, where innovation is rapidly advancing such as the development of smartphones, tablets, etc. also rising production of electric vehicles has increased the demand of artificial graphite is present as well as in future time.

Market Drivers

Rising Usage of Artificial Graphite in Production of Lithium Iron Battery

Increasing Demand for Graphite in Electronics Applications

Market Trend

Graphite Block used for Energy Storage in the Solar Industry

Restraints

The High Cost of Artificial Graphite as compared to Natural Graphite

Opportunities

Growing Production of Electric Vehicles in Emerging Economy

Growth in the Electronics Industry in Developing Countries

Challenges

Stringent Government and Environment Regulations over the Usage of Artificial Graphite

Competitive Landscape:

The global artificial graphite market is fragmented, with the presence of the key players who specialize in the manufacture of artificial graphite and product for various end-user industries. Key players in the artificial graphite market include Shanshan Technology, Hitachi, Ltd, IMERYS Graphite & Carbon, and among others are providing many product developments in order to sustain the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Shanshan Technology (China), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), IMERYS Graphite & Carbon (Switzerland), Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Zichen Technology Co., Ltd (China), Asbury Carbons Inc (United States), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Lianyungang Jinli Carbon Co. Ltd (China) and Mersen (France). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Shamokin Carbons (United States) and Showa Denko K. K (Japan). Analyst at HTF MI see Chinese Vendors to retain maximum share of Global Artificial graphite market by 2024. Considering Market by End User Industry, the sub-segment i.e. Metal Industry will boost the Artificial graphite market. Considering Market by Form, the sub-segment i.e. Powder will boost the Artificial graphite market.

Market Highlights:

In Nov 2019, IMERYS Graphite & Carbon announced that it has expanded its current portfolio of high-performance carbon solutions to include a new line of additives for lithium-ion and batteries.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2428697-global-artificial-graphite-market-2

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial graphite Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Artificial graphite Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2428697-global-artificial-graphite-market-2

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2428697

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald