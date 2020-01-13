Interactive Voice Response Market – Qualitative Insights by 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Interactive Voice Response Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Interactive Voice Response Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Interactive Voice Response Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Interactive Voice Response in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Interactive Voice Response Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Interactive Voice Response Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Interactive voice response market are Nuance Communications, Inc., Avaya Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., 24/7 Customer, Inc., Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc., West Corporation, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Convergys Corporation, inContact Inc., Aspect Software Parent Inc., New Voice Media, IVR Lab, 8X8, Inc, Five9, Inc., Bce Inc., Nec Corporation, Centurylink and others.

Interactive Voice Response Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the interactive voice response market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, in North America and Western Europe, the U.S. and Germany are seen to be the largest markets for interactive voice response systems and France is seen to be an emerging market due to advancements in technology. The North America market for interactive voice responses is expected to lead and will be followed by Western Europe and China.

