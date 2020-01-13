Industrial Robotics Market Technology Advancement and Growth forecast 2020 to 2025

Global Industrial Robotics Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Industrial Robotics market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Industrial Robotics market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The industrial robotics market was valued at USD 20.24 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 42.34 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.15% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Global Industrial Robotics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like ABB Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Kawasaki Robotics, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Staubli Mechatronics Company, Yamaha Robotics, Epson Robots, Comau SPA, Adept Technologies, Nachi Robotic Systems Inc. among others.

Scope of the Report:

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable, and capable of movement on three or more axis. Typical applications of robots include welding, painting, assembly, pick and place for printed security boards, packing and labeling, palletizing, product inspection, and testing, all accomplished with high endurance, speed, and precision.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry to Hold Major Share

– The growing adoption of automation in the automotive manufacturing process and involvement of digitization and AI are the primary factors driving the demand for industrial robots in the automotive sector.

– In 2017, more than 170,000 robots took part in the production process in the European automotive industry. The growing presence of robots and automation in the European automotive industry is expected to fuel the market for industrial robots further in the region.

– According to the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), in the first quarter of 2018 shipments to the automotive OEM sector were down by 43%, while units shipped to the automotive component industry increased by 42% in North America.

– China has also become, both the worlds largest car market and the worlds largest production site for cars, including electric cars, with much growth potential. There are 27 automotive manufacturing and assembly plants in Malaysia. The growing automotive industry in Asia is also creating a massive opportunity for the global industrial robots market.

– The shifting of the automotive industry toward autonomous and electric vehicles is also creating a massive opportunity for industrial robots.

