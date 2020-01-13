Image Processing Solutions Market Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects

Digital image processing uses computer algorithms to execute the processing of high-resolution digital images. Image processing solutions offer a broad range of algorithms for data processing. They support geo tagging and help capture and upload metadata images from remote locations. A few attractive image processing solutions are mobile/web-based solutions, which offer user a friendly interface to upload images, a digital repository solution for content storage, auto alerts/notifications for tracking uploads/downloads, display images based on location, queuing options for uploaded images if uploads are delayed due to poor Internet connections, and location-based search capabilities. Also, from a business perspective, enterprises are looking for image processing solutions that are capable of resolving issues such as tracking processes and work statuses from remote locations, real-time sharing of heavy content within the team, real-time delays in content sharing, and difficulty in storing large volumes of data along with metadata.

Image Processing Solutions Market – Drivers and Restraints

Image processing software is provided by many vendors and includes built-in functions for computation, modeling, visualization, development, and deployment. The software offers complete support to 2D & 3D image processing, including segmentation and registration. It also provides standard linear & nonlinear images processing filters for sharpening and removing noise. The image analysis capabilities of the software include face detection and text and barcode recognition. The advantages of image processing software are estimated to drive the market in the coming years. However, a few major drawbacks that restrain the image processing solution market are high initial investment in setting up a complete system, time consuming process, and lack of trained professionals.

The image processing solutions market in North America and Europe is driven by a rise in the use of high-bandwidth Internet data services and raw data generated by millions of security cameras. In North America and Europe, the amount of data growing at a faster pace than the amount of digital storage solutions available, thus creating demand for image processing solutions. The adoption of image processing solutions in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is moderate. However, associations such as the Asia Pacific Signal & Information Processing Association (APSIPA) are conducting annual summits and conferences to promote research and education in signal processing, information technology, and communications topics, thus creating significant investment opportunities in the near future.

Image Processing Solutions Market – Segmentation

The image processing solutions market can be segmented based on component, deployment, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the image processing solutions market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. The services segment can be further divided into managed services, professional services, training, and support & maintenance services. Based on deployment, the image processing solutions market can be bifurcated into on-premises and cloud.

For More Details, Request A Sample [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=53823

The cloud segment can be further split into private, public, and hybrid. In terms of application, the image processing solutions market can be categorized into scanning & imaging, security & surveillance, image search, augmented reality, and marketing & advertising. Based on enterprise size, the image processing solutions market can be segmented into small & mid-size enterprises and large enterprises. In terms of industry vertical, the market can be classified into IT & telecom, retail, hospitality, media & entertainment, transportation, warehouse/distribution, health care, government, aerospace & defense, and others (utilities, manufacturing etc.).

Image Processing Solutions Market – Key Players

Based on region, the image processing solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The number of small and mid-sized vendors in the image processing solutions market in the U.S., Germany, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa is increasing. Vendors in these his countries are emphasizing on the improvement of processing solutions and other processes through redesigning and partnering with similar businesses. These partnerships are likely to help augment their productivity and increase the flexibility of their businesses.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald