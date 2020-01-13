Honeycomb Core Materials Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026

Honeycomb Core Materials Market: Introduction

In recent times, the demand for lightweight materials in industries such as aerospace, packaging, and others has increased year on year. Core material play a major role in lightweight materials. In order to make materials or components lightweight, a sandwich structure is used across industries. The sandwich structure consists of two relatively thin and strong faces separated by a relatively thick core. The core used in a sandwich structure is segmented into different types, honeycomb being one of them. The honeycomb core material is a manmade structure that has a similar geometry as that of a honeycomb.

It allows minimization in the material used and makes the structure more lightweight. It is also economical in cost. Honeycomb core material provides excellent strength and stiffness to the structure. Properties such as high strength, stiffness, and light weight are boosting demand for honeycomb core materials in various industries. This is likely to boost the honeycomb core materials structure market.

Honeycomb Core Materials Market: Segmentation

The honeycomb core materials market can be segmented based on type, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the honeycomb core materials market can be classified into paper, thermoplastic, nomex, aluminum, fiberglass, and others. Paper honeycomb core materials are significantly used in packaging, furniture, automotive, and other applications. Paper honeycombs are increasingly being used in the packaging industry in boxes and pallets for protecting household & industrial appliances, equipment, and others.

Honeycomb Core Materials Market: Competitive Landscape

The honeycomb core materials market is projected to expand at a high rate during forecast period. Key players operating in the global honeycomb core materials market include Honicel, Euro-Composites, Argosy International, AB Grigeo, Plascore, Inc., Tubus Baeuer GmbH, Corint Group, Axxor, and Hexcel Corporation.