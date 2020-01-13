HCIT Consulting Services Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Cerner, NTT DATA, IBM, McKesson, Cognizant Technology, Accenture, Infosys and Siemens Healthcare GmbH

The healthcare it solutions & services, automate, manage and control the different tasks and processes in healthcare organizations. Healthcare IT services is a new wave focused on improving clinical efficiency, quality of care, affordability, and fee-for-value. Healthcare IT exceeds expectations in the healthcare IT consulting Services / staffing field.

This market growth is attributed to the rising demand for patient safety & data accuracy, need to limit healthcare cost, and execution of various healthcare policies promoting the use of HCIT in healthcare facilities.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. Cerner Corporation.

3. NTT DATA Corporation

4. IBM Corporation

5. McKesson Corporation

6. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

7. Accenture PLC.

8. Infosys Ltd.

9. General Electric (GE) Company

10. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

The global HCIT consulting services market is segmented on the basis of type, and end users. The type segment includes, Regulatory compliance, HCIT strategy and project/program management, healthcare system security set-up and risk assessment, healthcare enterprise reporting and data analytics, healthcare application analysis, design and development, healthcare business process management, HCIT integration and migration, production go-live/post go-live support, HCIT change management and, other consulting services. Based on end users, the market is segmented as, healthcare payers, healthcare providers and, other end users.

The segment of healthcare payers is further classified into, public payers and private payers. Based on healthcare providers, again the market is segmented as, ambulatory care centers, hospitals, physician groups, and integrated delivery networks (IDNS), home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, diagnostic and imaging centers, and other healthcare providers, and other end users.

The HCIT consulting services market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global HCIT consulting services market based on type, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall HCIT consulting services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The HCIT consulting services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

