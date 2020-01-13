Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market by 2019-2027 with Top Key Players like Amazon Web Services, Cloudera, DXC Technology, IBM, Microsoft, Pentaho, Pivotal Software

Growing volumes of data, increasing demand for big data analytics, and the convergence of IoT and big data are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Hadoop big data analytics market. However, the non-uniformity of data is the major restraining factor for the Hadoop big data analytics market. The growing focus of businesses towards driving the operational efficiency is creating lucrative business opportunities for companies operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Major key players are covered in this report: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., DXC Technology Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Pentaho Corporation, Pivotal Software, Inc., SAP SE, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Teradata and among others.

The global Hadoop big data analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of application the market is segmented as risk and fraud analytics, IoT, merchandizing and SCM, customer analytics, offloading mainframe, security intelligence, and others. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, government and defense, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and others.

This research report has been evaluated on the basis of various attributes such as manufacturing base, products or services and raw material to understand the requirements of the businesses. Apart from the regional outlook, the report also draws attention to leading industry key players to understand the successful sales strategies of the businesses. Additionally, it also covers various factors which are demonstrated as significant market propellers. For better understanding of the fluctuating trends in businesses, analysts also focus on various attributes, that limit market growth.

