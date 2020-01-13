Global Respiratory Disposables Market By Segmentation – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Respiratory Disposables Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The respiratory disposables market consists of sales of respiratory disposables and related services. Respiratory disposables include disposable resuscitators, disposable masks, disposable tubes, and other consumables and accessories.

The global respiratory disposables market was valued at about $1.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.49 billion at a CAGR of 1.5% through 2022.

High prevalence rate of respiratory diseases globally is driving the respiratory disposables market. Excessive smoking, exposure to toxic materials, adverse climate conditions and air pollution are some of the main causes which are leading to rise in respiratory diseases such as asthma, lung cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). According to a study, around 65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and around 3 million people die every year because of this disease.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Respiratory Disposables market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Rapid advances in technology are driving innovation in respiratory disposable manufacturing. Areas of particular development are likely to be AIR gel technology, wearable technologies, and 3D printing technology. These technologies are being used in the manufacturing of respiratory disposables, resulting in higher productivity, lower costs and higher margins. Companies in this market are increasingly focusing on AIR gel technology, in which gel is incorporated into the bag on the edges of the mask which helps to the protection of the skin and creates a bridge to minimize the irritation of the skin and for effective sealing. For example, Vyair medical prepared Veraseal 2 disposable mask, used for acute care with AIR gel technology and advantage of vented and non-vented versions. Similarly, Sleepnet prepared Mojo ventilation masks with Airgel technology.

Some of the major players involved in the Respiratory Disposables market are Fisher & Paykel, Becton Dickinson Company, Ambu A/S, Smiths Medical, Armstrong Medical.

