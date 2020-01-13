Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Insights and Global Industry Analysis 2022

The Business Research Company’s Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global food and beverage testing kits market was valued at about $14.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $20.02 billion at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2022. Europe was the largest region in the food and beverage testing kits market in 2018, followed by North America. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years.

The food and beverages testing kits market consists of sales of food and beverages microbiology testing equipment and consumables. These testing consumables include reagents and kits such as enzyme linked immunosorbent assay test kits, whereas equipment include standalone instruments such as chromatography, mass spectrometry instruments.

Rising incidence of infectious diseases is increasing the demand for testing services, thus driving the food and beverage testing kits market. Unsafe food or beverages can carry harmful bacteria, chemicals or substances, which can lead to various infectious diseases. With the help of testing devices, the quality of the food or beverage can be checked to ensure safety of the consumer.

The food and beverages testing kits market is segmented into

Meat Poultry Seafood Dairy Processed Foods Fruits and Vegetables

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the food and beverages testing kits market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the food and beverages testing kits market are SGS, Eurofins, Intertek, Mérieux and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

