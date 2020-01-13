Flame Retardant Tapes: Detailed financial and Strategic ratios of key vendors in global market

Flame retardant tapes are made from a flame resistant polymer that is coated on backing material and adhesives can be applied to join them temporarily or permanently. Flame retardant tapes are flame resistant and act a barricade between flame and core system of a material preventing an accident. Flame retardant tapes market is flourishing in terms of value and demand due to its broad usability in electronics, construction, manufacturing, aerospace, defense and other industries. Excellent properties of flame retardant tapes such as they are designed to stringent flammability requirement, strong bonding, stability at the high-temperature environment, provide protection and insulation to the material. Flame retardant tapes can single coated or double coated. Single coated flame retardant tapes can be easy to apply while double coating provides the high performance and sense of security to the material. Recent development and advancement in flame retardant tapes limits the use of toxic adhesives and encourage the use of eco-friendly adhesives.

Flame retardant tapes market: dynamics

Global flame retardant tapes market is anticipated to escalate on substantial growth of industries such as electronics, construction, manufacturing, aerospace, defense and others. Magnificent properties of flame retardant tapes make them preferable in every industry as they performed better than thermally retardant tapes and conventional adhesives tape can be a crucial driver for flame retardant tapes market. Rapidly developing electronics, construction, and aerospace industries expected to drive the flame retardant tape market demanding more tapes for electrical insulation and fixing of components as they are reliable and have a host of benefits.

Constant improvement in properties, making it translucent, lightweight, puncture resistance, and more flame stringent witness increased in sales no. in particular for aerospace application. The global flame retardant tapes market principally driven by the contribution by North America region attributing maximum market. Government initiative toward the use of eco-friendly material and limiting the use of a toxic substance can be potential restrain to Flame retardant tapes market. Rising pressure to use eco-friendly material enforced flame retardant tapes player to shift their focus into research and development of a new safer product can offer opportunities in the forecast period.

Flame retardant tapes market: Segmentation

Globally, the Flame retardant tapes market is segmented as –

On the basis of material of backing, Flame retardant tape market is segmented as-

PVC

Urethane foam

Nickel-Copper coated

Polyphenylene sulphate

Polymide film

Polyester nonwoven fabrics

Polyester

Nomex paper

Acetate cloth

PTFE

Aluminum foil

Roll copper foil

Others

On the basis of adhesives use, Flame retardant tape market is segmented as-

Acrylic-based

Silicon-based

Rubber-based

On the basis of type of coating, Flame retardant tape market is segmented as-

Single coated tape

Double coated tape

On the basis of applications, Flame retardant tape market is segmented as-

Electrical and Electronics Mobile devices Touch panel Consumer electronics Office automation Semiconductor devices Others

Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Transportation Vehicles Electrical parts Interior parts Roof wiring Others

Packing Heavy packing Middle Packing Light packing Others

Construction Masking Protection Piping Others



On the basis of region, Flame retardant tape market is segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The demand for the Flame retardant tape market is expected to be high in North America region. Current attribution of this region is significant in the global flame retardant tape market. The region such as APEJ, Western Europe, and Latin America expected positive growth in the forecast period.

Flame retardant tapes market: Key players

Few of the key players operating the flame retardant tape market are –

3M

Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd.

MBK Tape Solutions

tesa SE

Plustar, Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (IPG)

AVERY DENNISON corporation

Nitto Denko Corporation

Rogers Corporation

Sneham international

Berry Global

Others

Flame retardant tapes market: Key development & trends

Development in Flame retardant tape industry tends to enhance the product quality and made it more suitable for the existing application. The primary aim of development is building it more diversified, promoting its usage, making it more sustainable and safer to raise the global Flame retardant tape market. Few of the key development and trends have undergone by the flame retardant tapes manufacturer are listed below:

Government strict environmental regulation about eco-friendly product impart significant thrust on manufacturing industries enforcing them to developed Flame retardant tape which is halogen and antimony-free. Recently, many industries placing a product in a market which is safe and as per standard.

Continuous Improvement of properties such as making it translucent, light-weight, moisture barrier, puncture resistance and more flame stringent for better use can anticipate popularity in the market

