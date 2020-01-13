Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Size: Global Industry Demand, Growth & Revenue, Opportunity 2020 to 2025

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market 2020

The global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam industry hit a significant high in the year 2018 and an astounding market value of $879.91 million. The sector has attracted major investors all across the globe, and the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% between the years 2019 to 2025. The substance finds its application in every major industry and is used in packaging, furniture, and consumer goods. The upsurge in demand for these products in the forecasted period is expected to drive the growth prospects of the industry.

The expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam industry finds its major application in the packaging and automobile industry. The substance is known for its unique features such as energy absorption, chemical and water resistance, and several other properties. This gives the element an edge, and hence the material is used as a cushioning element. However, the declining automobile sales and the ongoing trade war has slowed down the growth rates. The sluggish sales have been affecting the growth prospects, and the industry may see some minor growth figures for the next few years.

However, the analysts remain positive about the growth opportunities of the industry. The easy availability of raw materials coupled with a robust supply chain, has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. But the volatile prices have affected the industry negatively and have an adverse effect on the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam industry. The ongoing trade war has put the entire industry in grave danger, and hence companies have been looking ways to stay afloat in uncertain times.

Segmentation

The global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam industry can be segmented under various categories and subcategories, with each factor playing a crucial role. The segmentations allow us to look through multiple lenses and have a complete picture of the industry. Only then one can have an unbiased overview of the industry. Two of the most important factor that has evolved as primary factors of growth are the type and the application. Based on the type, the industry is segmented into low density, high density, and porous EPP. On the other hand, based on the application, the industry can be further segmented into consumer products, packaging, and automotive products. The options are endless, and hence is the opportunity.

Regional Overview

The global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam industry finds its application in vehicles. The ongoing economic slowdown has affected the growth prospects severely. However, North America holds the lion share in the market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. China and India have been expected to show great signs of growth. But, the axing down of jobs in the region, coupled with low per capita, has been discouraging the consumers from buying vehicles. But being fixable in nature, the economic crisis allows analysts to remain positive about the financial aspects, and the industry is expected to flourish in every major economy across the globe.

Industry News

In a recent news, automobile industry is planning to expand the use of expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam in cars. The substance being light in nature has forced auto manufacturers to come with innovative solutions. Being shock absorbent, the compound is expected to replace metals, and hence, reduce cost in the long run.

