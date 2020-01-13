Desktop-As-A-Service (DAAS) Market to Develop Rapidly by 2016 – 2026

According to a new market study, the Desktop-As-A-Service (DAAS) Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2016 – 2026. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Desktop-As-A-Service (DAAS) Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Desktop-As-A-Service (DAAS) Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Desktop-As-A-Service (DAAS) Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/reports/sample/REP-GB-1905

Analytical insights enclosed in the report:

Raw material suppliers, traders, manufacturers, equipment/service providers in the Desktop-As-A-Service (DAAS) Market

Market entry opportunities for potential market players

Revenue and pricing analysis of established market players in the Desktop-As-A-Service (DAAS) Market

Pipeline and ongoing research and development projects

Sales and promotional strategies adopted by various market players

The report splits the Desktop-As-A-Service (DAAS) Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Desktop-As-A-Service (DAAS) Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

The study aims to address the following doubts related to the Desktop-As-A-Service (DAAS) Market:

How has the evolving regulatory landscape impacted the growth of the global Desktop-As-A-Service (DAAS) Market?

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2016 – 2026?

How are the budding market players aiming to cement their position in the current market landscape?

Which market segment is expected to experience the slowest growth over the forecast period 2016 – 2026?

The demand from which end-use industry is expected to be the highest during the assessment period?

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/toc/REP-GB-1905

Key players and manufacturers in desktop-as-a-service market are expected to increase their focus on offering centrally managed and flexible solutions that would cater to the emerging demands of customers. Moreover, developments in desktop-as-a-service market is likely to positively impact on enterprise security, mobility and workplace flexibility.

With more and more companies switching to cloud services, the market for software-as-a-service (SaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) have evolved significantly. Following this is the next thing, desktop-as-a-service (DaaS). DaaS is a cloud based delivery model, which makes it easier for users to work from anywhere on their devices as this service is independent of their device, location and network. Furthermore, DaaS has an architecture that allows multiple users to access a single instance of a software application, in contrast to single instance architecture. This trend is being majorly followed by SMEs, who don’t want to invest a lot of money in deploying a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) in-house. Major challenges faced by this industry are provider reliability, latency, bandwidth increases and security complications.

Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The advantages of a virtual desktop infrastructure provided at a lower cost, and less complexity are the main attractions for DaaS. The user’s data is continuously copied from the cloud, during log on and log off. This promotes the idea of migration of the organization’s workload to the cloud. Data like enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), HR and payroll are being shifted to cloud servers. With more people shifting to mobile devices, the enterprises find it difficult to support users working on their device. The independency DaaS provides from the device, has been a driving factor for this market. Data can not only be accessed but also edited from multiple devices. High network bandwidth is required for high workload operations, this is seen as a hindering factor for this market. Moreover, as DaaS is still an evolving concept, there are some on-premises VDI features that are not available in DaaS. These features could vary from providing persistent desktops to app layering, which needs to be checked with the service provider.

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market: Segmentation

The market for Desktop as a Service is segmented into parts on the basis of types of cloud servers, deployment models, desktops, operating systems, end users, verticals, and region. Types of cloud servers include public, private, and hybrid cloud servers. The deployment models can be further segmented into presentation virtualization, desktop virtualization, application virtualization, personal desktops, and pooled desktops. The market is segmented on the basis of desktops into persistent and non-persistent desktops. On the basis of operating systems, the market is segmented into Windows and Linux.

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to see a larger growth in this market, owing to their developed IT and telecommunications infrastructure, followed by Europe. These markets are majorly driven by the shift of traditional desktops to cloud based workspace virtualization. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at significant pace due to increasing number of SMEs in the region.

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market: Competition Landscape

The key players involved in this market are VMware, Microsoft, Citrix, SolidFire, Oracle, Amazon, Google, dinCloud, tuCloud, Cisco, and Leostream. Currently VMware is dominating the market because its widespread network of data centers across the world. IBM has recently announced that the VMware Horizon Air Profile will be launching on the IBM cloud globally. Microsoft, offers a non-Linux hypervisor, Hyper-V also offering attractive licensing to gain attention. Most enterprises follow business strategies like merger and acquisition, price differentiation, product introduction and partnerships to gain a competitive edge.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Segments

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) in Telecommunication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) in Telecommunication Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Desktop as a Service (DaaS) in Telecommunication Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/customization-available/REP-GB-1905

Why Opt for FMI?

24/7 Customer Service for domestic and international clients

Customized reports in accord with the requirement of our clients

Delivered quality reports to clients from over 50 countries

Methodical and up to date market research process

Country-specific research available

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald