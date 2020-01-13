Custom Antibody Services Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Custom Antibody Services Industry

Description

This report studies the global Custom Antibody Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Custom Antibody Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Custom antibody services include competitively priced packages and purification options for antibody production. Service Providers offer support for different types and steps of antibody production—from peptide design, synthesis, and carrier protein conjugation to animal immunization, serum collection, or hybridoma fusion, titer analysis, and final antibody purification. They also immunize with recombinant proteins or protein fragments provided by the customers(or expressed and purified in labs using cDNAs from the service providers’ extensive in-house genomics library) to generate antibodies in rabbits, chickens, goats, guinea pigs, mice, or rats.

The large downstream demand for Custom Antibody Services has been and still remains fairly stable. The global market size for custom antibody services reached 1188.95 Million USD in 2016 from 796.77 Million USD in 2012.

North America ranks the top in terms of market size of Custom Antibody Services, it alone consists of 39.21% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 33.01% of the global market. Asia Pacific ranks the third, consists of 18.76% of the global vustom antibody service market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies only 9.01% of the global Custom Antibody Service market.

Thermofisher ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Custom Antibody Services, occupies 18.97% of the global market share in 2016; While, Covance, with a market share of 14.94 %, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 45.62% of the global market in 2016.

In 2017, the global Custom Antibody Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ThermoFisher

GenScript

Abcam

MBS

ROCKLAND

ProSci

Biocompare

Bio-Rad

Covance

Capra Science

Innovagen

LIFE SCIENCE GROUP

Randox

GL Biochem

Abgent

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BioScience Companies

BioScience Research Institutions

Hospitals

Continued…

