Cool Paving Materials Market Global Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis to 2026

Cool paving materials are ideally used for constructing walkways and roads. Dark pavements absorb 80% to 95% of heat and contribute to global warming by radiating heat into the atmosphere. Cool paving materials reduce urban temperature and make cities more comfortable during hot weather conditions. Urban temperature is higher than that in the rural areas across the globe due to high heat release from traffic and air conditioning systems. Solar reflective cool pavements are more than conventional pavements and aid in lowering urban temperatures. For instance, in 2014, City Park in Greece installed cool pavements, which reduced the ambient temperature by 1.9°C and surface temperature by 12°C.

Cool paving materials offer more benefits than the traditional materials. Cool paving materials reduce outside air temperature which further aid in energy saving by allowing air conditioning units to utilize less energy for cooling buildings.

It helps improve air quality by reducing the formation of smog and lowering the electricity requirement for street lighting at night, thereby providing better visibility for drivers due to its light color and better reflectivity. Cool pavement materials also reduce power plant emissions by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) and other air pollutant emissions. These factors are projected to boost the cool paving materials market during the forecast period.

Cool Paving Materials Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global cool paving materials market include Barrett Paving Materials Inc., GAF, Unique Paving Materials Corporation, and Hanover Architectural Products.