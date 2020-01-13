Connected Logistics Market to Grow with a CAGR of 30.1% to 2023 | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Segmentation and Top Key Players

The global Connected Logistics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% between 2017 and 2023.

The connected logistics market is broadly segmented into software, platforms, services, transportation modes, verticals, and regions. The software segment is further divided into asset management solutions, warehouse IoT solutions, security solution, data management, and network management & streaming analytics. Compared to solutions, the services segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The services segment in the connected logistics market helps end-users in enabling smart & coordinated decision-making processes, mitigating the risks & vulnerabilities of IoT in logistics, using efficient tools and techniques.

The security solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it mainly focuses on data security, the prime need of logistics companies. As IoT solutions offer an extremely connected system, data security solutions helps in ensuring data security. Rising incidents of data theft and data tampering have forced companies to purchase security solutions, thereby helping the security solution to grow at a high rate, as compared to other solutions.

Global Connected Logistics Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 133 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Connected Logistics Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Connected Logistics industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of Connected Logistics Industry Key Manufacturers:

• AT&T

• Eurotech S.P.A.

• IBM Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• SAP SE

• Infosys Limited

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Device Management

• Application Management

• Connectivity Management.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Roadway

• Railway

• Airway

• Seaway.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Connected Logistics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Connected Logistics, with sales, revenue, and price of Connected Logistics, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Connected Logistics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Connected Logistics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Connected Logistics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

