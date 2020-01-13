Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size: Global Industry Demand, Growth & Revenue, Opportunity 2020 to 2025

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020

Refrigeration has emerged as an essential part of the foodservice industry. The industry demands longer shelf life for food and its products that can be guaranteed with the implementation of refrigeration system. That is why the demand for good refrigerators is soaring high. This is also spurring the growth for commercial refrigeration equipment market. The global market for the commercial refrigeration equipment is eyeing for increase in investment and competitive landscape is witnessing the surge in several new entrants who can bring down the overall cost significantly to create a wider base for the market.

A refrigerator comprises several equipment like condenser, compressor, evaporator, expansion devices etc. These equipment are quite important in running a refrigerator successfully, especially in commercial application, where exposure to room temperature for a number of times a day is quite normal. Various companies are coming up with their own set of equipment to trigger better market growth. Simultaneously, with growing awareness for environment-friendly devices, the makers are now turning their attention to various green solutions. This can boost the market for commercial refrigeration equipment.

However, these refrigerators often incur substantial tariff for electricity charges, which can deter consumers from buying. But manufacturers are investing remarkably in research and development to ensure that equipment used in commercial refrigerators incur less cost in tariff, all the while maintaining better performance. Such innovations can notably transform the market for commercial refrigeration equipment market scenario.

Market Segment by Top Manufacturers, this report covers

United Technologies Corporation

Hussmann Corporation

AB Electrolux

Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

Dover Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

Ali Group S.p.A

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Segmentation:

The global market for commercial refrigeration equipment finds better analysis in the report on the same. The report segments the market by application and type, and keeps them loaded with factorial details that can be explored well for better market analysis.

By type, the market for commercial refrigeration equipment includes display cases, walk-in coolers, ice-making machinery, parts, beverages refrigeration, and others.

By application, the market for commercial refrigeration equipment can be segmented into supermarket, restaurant, school, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to witness a sharp rise in the regional market for commercial refrigeration equipment. The region has a several market giants who are investing much in building chains of food stores and supermarkets where the integration of this market has become quite easy. Europe is also following similar tracks and finding it easy for the regional market. The Asia Pacific market is all set to make substantial gain in the sector. It is mainly due to the growing inclusion of the system in countries like China, India, Thailand, and other countries. The Middle Eastern market is also expecting substantial growth in the coming years owing to growing investment in the commercial sector. Countries like Dubai, the UAE, and others will make good fortune.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Elanpro, a commercial refrigeration company from India, showcased their new range of product. These refrigerators would be eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and cost-effective. The focus is on improving customer experience. The target is the foodservice industry where a lot of sectors like school, colleges, hospitals, organizations, and others are expected to benefit from these refrigerators.

