Cocoa Butter Market Research Report by Geographical Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Cocoa Butter market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Cocoa Butter market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Cocoa Butter market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Cocoa Butter market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Cocoa Butter vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Cocoa Butter market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Cocoa Butter market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

Market Segmentation

The Cocoa Butter Market can be segmented on the basis of form, types, end-user, packaging, distribution channel and region.

By form, cocoa butter market can be segmented into solid and liquid form. Among the two forms, the solid form is the highest supplied product in the market by the manufacturers and is expected to grow further in the forecast period. Liquid cocoa butter is supplied in tanks while the solid is supplied in blocks, cubes and chips boxes.

By types, cocoa butter market can be segmented into organic, conventional, and deodorized cocoa butter. The organic cocoa butter is made by expeller pressed extraction process, the conventional cocoa butter is made by pure prime pressed extraction process and the deodorized cocoa butter is fully deodorized by a physical process and is mostly used for chocolate production.

By end-user, cocoa butter market can be segmented into food industry, pharmaceutical industry, aromatherapy, cosmetics and personal care industry. In the food industry, cocoa butter is used in the production of confectionery products such as chocolates. In the pharmaceutical industry, cocoa butter is used for its physical properties as cocoa beans are a high-antioxidant in nature since they contain an ample amount of polyphenol and flavonoid antioxidants. It also boosts the immune system, improves heart health, and eases constipation. In aromatherapy, the cocoa butter is used due to its fragrance and natural properties. Cocoa butter is blended with Neroli, which is an essential oil, reflects a fresh scent and helps combat anxiety and depression. In the cosmetics and personal care industry, cocoa butter is used to manufacture lotions, creams, salves, lip balms, hair conditioners, body soaps, and gels. It reduces signs of aging such as wrinkles and hair loss, skin inflammation and removes scars. The cocoa butter also prevents the onset of male pattern baldness.

By packaging, cocoa butter market can be segmented into tins, cartons, plastic containers, paper containers and others. Tin packaging is used for the liquid form of cocoa butter and other packaging for the solid form such as blocks, crystals, and others.

By distribution channel, cocoa butter market can be segmented into direct and indirect sales, which can be further sub-segmented into modern trade units, departmental stores, convenience stores, and online retail.

By region, cocoa butter market can be segmented into five different regions, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. In terms of production, the major regions include Africa, followed by Asia Pacific and Latin America. In terms of consumption, Europe is the largest consumer of cocoa and cocoa butter followed by North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Cocoa Butter Market Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The Cocoa Butter Market is been growing gradually based on its medicinal and nutritional benefits. Recently people are adapting traditional products due to rising health concern, and also because of the harmful side effects of chemicals. Cocoa beans are one of the oldest ingredients which are preferred by manufacturers for the main production of all types of chocolates, by consumers for its medicinal and nutritional uses. Cocoa butter is extracted from cocoa beans and it is rich in calories, saturated fats, palmitic acid, stearic acid and oleic acid. Cocoa butter is used to prevent skin dryness and peeling, heals chapped lips, fights signs of aging, soothes burns and infections, and helps treating mouth sores, helps improve heart health, and raises immunity. It increases concentration among people and eliminates stress and exhaustion. All these benefits of cocoa butter are making it popular among people and driving the cocoa butter market in the developed as well as developing regions.

Besides several benefits of nutmeg butter, it has various side-effects too. Over intake of cocoa butter can lead to weight gain and obesity, allergy and skin reactions, cholesterol, heart and respiratory problems. These side effects are therefore inhibiting the cocoa butter market to grow.

Cocoa Butter Market Key Players

Owing to the benefits of cocoa butter, several producers and players in the market are moving forward to manufacture and supply it. Some of the key players are Cargill Incorporated., Cocoa Mae, Chocolate Alchemy, Dietz Cacao Trading B.V., Jindal Cocoa, Carst & Walker (C&W), JB FOODS Limited and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Cocoa Butter ? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2018 to 2025? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Cocoa Butter market? What issues will vendors running the Cocoa Butter market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025?

