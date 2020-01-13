Cancer Biomarkers Market: Growth, Opportunity, Demand and Key Players to 2023
Kay Dee Market Insights has instigated a research report on ‘Global Cancer Biomarkers Market’ The market has been scrutinized on multiple segments, for instance; Based on Profiling Technology, Based on Biomolecules, Based on Cancer Type and Based on Application The research report encompasses rigorous analysis of market dynamics, trends, opportunities and further, which are mushrooming the Cancer Biomarkers market intercontinentally. This research report is also pivoting on the current competitiveness present in the market.
In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Cancer Biomarkers Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Cancer Biomarkers Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.
Market Summary:
Global Cancer Biomarkers market research report is fractionated into segments, like:, Based on Profiling Technology, Based on Biomolecules, Based on Cancer Type and Based on Application. The Profiling Technology segment is further dissected into sub-segments; Omic Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassays, Cytogenetics Based Tests. Among Cancer Biomarkers Profiling Technology, Omic Technologies, Cancer Biomarkers segment managed a market value of USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is foreseeable to reach at a valuation of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, swelling at a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the predicted period.
Based on the Biomolecules the market is fragmented into Genetic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers, Glycoprotein Biomarkers. In Biomolecules segment, Genetic Biomarkers segment contributed around XX% market share of the Cancer Biomarkers market in 2018. The segment is poised to form a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the projected interval. In addition to this, the Cancer Type segment is made-up of Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Other Cancers segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. In addition to this, the application segment is made-up of Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Prognostics, Risk Assessment, Others segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.
Region-wise, the market has been fractioned into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include – Allergan plc, AstraZeneca plc, Biocon Limited, Chiasma, Inc., Proxima Concepts Limited (Diabetology Ltd.), Generex Biotechnology Corp., Novo Nordisk A/S., Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tarsa Therapeutics Inc., Other Major & Niche Key Players.
Research Scope and Deliverables:
– Research Methodology & Executive Summary
– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities
– Market Size and Forecast Projections
– Competitive Analysis
– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market
– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities
– Porter’s Five Force Analysis
Market Segmentation Analysis:
Industry report analyses the Cancer Biomarkers market by the following segments:
– Based on Profiling Technology
– Based on Biomolecules
– Based on Cancer Type
– Based on Application
Geographic Market Analysis:
The report offers exhaustive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & African Cancer Biomarkers market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.
Table Of Content:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Cancer Biomarkers Market
3. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Cancer Biomarkers Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Profiling Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Profiling Technology
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Profiling Technology
9.4. Omic Technologies Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.5. Imaging Technologies Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.6. Immunoassays Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.7. Cytogenetics Based Tests Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Biomolecules
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Biomolecules
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Biomolecules
10.4. Genetic Biomarkers Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5. Protein Biomarkers Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6. Glycoprotein Biomarkers Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Cancer Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Cancer Type
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Cancer Type
11.4. Lung Cancer Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. Breast Cancer Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6. Colorectal Cancer Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.7. Prostate Cancer Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.8. Stomach Cancer Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.9. Other Cancers Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4. Diagnostics Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5. Drug Discovery and Development Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6. Prognostics Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.7. Risk Assessment Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Profiling Technology
13.2.2. By Biomolecules
13.2.3. By Cancer Type
13.2.4. By Application
13.2.5. By Country
13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-use
13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-use
13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.1. By Profiling Technology
13.3.2. By Biomolecules
13.3.3. By Cancer Type
13.3.4. By Application
13.3.5. By Country
13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.1. By Profiling Technology
13.4.2. By Biomolecules
13.4.3. By Cancer Type
13.4.4. By Application
13.4.5. By Country
13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5.1. By Profiling Technology
13.5.2. By Biomolecules
13.5.3. By Cancer Type
13.5.4. By Application
13.5.5. By Country
13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.6. Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.6.1. By Profiling Technology
13.6.2. By Biomolecules
13.6.3. By Cancer Type
13.6.4. By Application
13.6.5. By Geography
13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share of Key Players
14.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Cancer Biomarkers Market
14.3. Company Profiles
14.3.1. Allergan plc
14.3.1.1. Product Offered
14.3.1.2. Business Strategy
14.3.1.3. Financials
14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
14.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis
14.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments
14.3.2. AstraZeneca plc
14.3.3. Biocon Limited
14.3.4. Chiasma, Inc.
14.3.5. Proxima Concepts Limited (Diabetology Ltd.)
14.3.6. Generex Biotechnology Corp.
14.3.7. Novo Nordisk A/S.
14.3.8. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
14.3.9. Tarsa Therapeutics Inc.
Continue:
