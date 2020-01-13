Body Armor Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2021

Body armor is a type of cloth used for protection with its main purpose is to absorb or deflect slashing bludgeon and penetrate attacks. Previously, only soldiers were only given license to use it but nowadays, it is also used by police, security guards and individuals in order to feel secure and protect themselves from attacks. There are two types of body armor namely soft body armor and hard body armor. Body armor is categorized on the basis of its capability to stop bullets. There are two well known standards of body armor. The international standard is set by a National Institute of Justice (NIJ) whereas UK standard is set by Home Office Scientific Development Branch (HOSDB).

One of the major drivers in the body armor market is the increased development in the body armor programs. Countries across the globe are implementing soldier’s modernization program and has particularly focused on the survivability component. Due to this, a large number of countries have now indulged in acquiring body armor and other personal protection equipments for their armed forces. Some of the countries such as US, France and UK are making some development in this field so as to replace their current armor system by next generation body armor.

One of the major trends of the body armor market is the improvement in materials. Traders have begun to use special fabrics in order to increase soldier’s performance as well as to protect the police officers and the soldiers who encounter blade attacks.

One of the major challenges of the armor market is the shortage of body armor and personal protection equipment. The demand for body armor and personal protection are rising in the developing countries but there inadequate supply which has resulted in injuries and death of many soldiers in the past. Moreover, reducing the weight of the body armor without compromising with the quality is also a kind of challenges faced by the body armor these days. The overall weight of the equipment stops them from being so lively in the war field, mobile and effective war fighter.

Therefore soldiers feel themselves very unsafe as it is very difficult to carry heavy life saving equipment with them for so long and is left behind. Apart from U.S., no other country is seriously involved in the manufacturing of body armor which is another cause of concern for this market.

North America is the main market for body armor as the major survivability-based soldier modernization program is being conducted in this region which includes the development of body armor and personal protection system. In addition, there is also development of Buffalo A2 Bar Armor Kits program which will also uplift this market. North America is followed by Europe where the UK’s Future Infantry Soldier Technology (FIST) program is the main market for body armor.

North America is followed by Asia Pacific market which is mainly dominated by Australia’s Land 125 phase 3B program and Indias’s development of survivability equipment for the F-INSAS program.

Some of the key vendors in the armor market includes ArmorSource LLC, Ballistic Body Armour (pty) Ltd., Ceradyne Inc., Combat clothing Australia and Point Blank Enterprises.

Some of the other prominent vendors include BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., M CUBED, Plasan and Survitec Group Limited.

