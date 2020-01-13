Automotive Drive Assist System Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2019 – 2027
TMR’s latest report on global Automotive Drive Assist System market
The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Automotive Drive Assist System market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
Analysts at TMR find that the global Automotive Drive Assist System market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Automotive Drive Assist System among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.
Market distribution:
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global automotive drive assist system market is highly concentrated with key manufacturers. Some of the key players operating market are:
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Continental AG
- Intel Corporation
- Aptiv
- Garmin ltd.
Automotive Drive Assist System Market: Research Scope
Global Automotive Drive Assist System Market, by Component
- Sensors
- Cameras
- Others
Global Automotive Drive Assist System Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Hatchback
- Sedan
- SUV/MPV
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Drive Assist System Market, by Propulsion System
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- Hybrid
- Electric
Global Automotive Drive Assist System Market, by Technology
- Traction Control System
- Automatic Braking System
- Parking Assist System
- Distance Alert System
- Others
Global Automotive Drive Assist System Market, by Supplier
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Drive Assist System Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
