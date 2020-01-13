Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Is Thriving Worldwide| HYUNDAI WIA CORP, Gestamp Automoción, JTEKT, Wilson Drive Shafts, Nexteer Automotive

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Research Report 2019, presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall market.

Global automotive axle & propeller shaft market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.10% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing AWD vehicles and rising e-mobility trend are the factors for the growth of this market.

We looked for primary and secondary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft market for collecting data and information to prepare this encyclopedic research study. From the supply side, our primary sources were technology distributors and wholesalers and manufacturers, whereas our secondary sources were economic and demographic data reports, independent investigations, government publications, and company publications and reports. From the demand side, we relied on mystery shopping, consumer surveys, and end-user surveys for primary research and reference customers and case studies for secondary research.

Drivers and Restraints of the Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Industry

Market Drivers:

Increasing vehicle production will drive the market growth

Technological advancement and development in automotive axle & propeller shaft will also propel market growth

Rising prevalence for aluminium propeller shaft will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Volatility in the price of the raw material will also hamper the market

Increasing problem associated with the weight and cost reduction will also restrain the growth of this market

Increasing regulatory concern and vehicle recall will also restrain market

Competitive Landscape

The competitive dashboard provides a detailed comparison of Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft manufacturers on valuable parameters such as key developments, key strategies, total revenue, and key product offerings. In-depth profiles of top players are included in the report to analyze their significant role in the global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft market.

Top Players: ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Melrose Industries PLC, Dana Limited, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Meritor, Inc., SHOWA Corporation, HYUNDAI WIA CORP, Gestamp Automoción, JTEKT Corporation, IFA Group, Automotive Axles Limited, Mark Williams Enterprises Inc., White Technologies Inc., Johnson Power Ltd, Wilson Drive Shafts, Nexteer Automotive, D & F Propshafts, Bailey Morris.

Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Segmentation:

By Position: Front, Rear

By Type: Single Piece, Multi Piece

By Material: Alloy, Carbon Fiber

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Regional Analysis:

The global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft market is extensively analyzed on the basis of geography, where important regions and countries are deeply studied to understand their current and future market growth. The report provides market shares, consumption, production, revenue, and other estimations of regional markets. This helps players to target lucrative areas of the global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft market and expand their market presence across the world.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Meritor, Inc announced that they have acquired AxleTech. The main aim of the acquisition is to increase their sales and strengthen their presence in the market. This will also help them in expanding their portfolio in defense, specialty and off highway. AxleTech new technologies will help them to make advance changes in their M2022 stratergy.

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

