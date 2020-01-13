Asia-Pacific Organic Pigments Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Asia-Pacific Organic Pigments Market By Type (Azo Pigments, Phthalocyanine Pigments, Carbazole Violet, High Performance Pigments And Others), Application (Printing Inks, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Ceramics, Glass, Minerals, Leather & Textile, Cosmetics, Electronics, Others), Color (Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, Violet, Others), Country (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Organic pigments are organic solids particulate that are intensely coloured. Organic pigments are physically and chemically unaffected by the substrate in which pigments are incorporated and organic pigments has high tinctorial strength, stability to solvent, light, heat, weathering and are insoluble. Organic pigments can be segmented into monoazo pigments, diazo pigments, acid and base dye pigments, hthalocyanine pigments, quinacridone pigments, and other polycyclic pigments. Organic pigments are available in many colors including white, yellow, orange, red, violet, blue, green, brown, black and others.

Additionally, increasing demand of organic pigment in pharmaceuticals industry, growing demand of bio-based paints and coatings and increasing number of color shades is increasing the demand of organic pigments in developed as well as developing countries due to urbanization, industrialization and modernization. Increasing production and consumption of organic pigments is helping the Asia-Pacific organic pigments market to grow in future.

Asia-Pacific organic pigments market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Organic Pigments Market

Asia-Pacific organic pigments market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on the basis of type, application and color.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into azo pigments, phthalocyanine pigments, carbazole violet, high performance pigments and others In March 2018, Metal Deco ink business of PPG was acquired by Sun Chemical, a member of DIC CORPORATION. It is a global supplier for coatings, paints and specialty materials based in the U.S. The acquisition will lead to global expansion of Metal Deco market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into printing inks, paints & coatings, plastics, ceramics, glass, minerals, leather & textile, cosmetics, electronics and others In April 2017, LANXESS finally completed the acquisition of the Chemtura, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of flammable and lubricant additives. Through this acquisition the company expands its business in North America

On the basis of color, the market is segmented into yellow, red, blue, green, violet and others In May 2018, Merck KGaA, a major science and technology company has launched a new Digital Color Card application for smartphones and tablets. This provides a realistic representation of the company's inventory of coating impact pigments on the camera. With this launch the company will expand its business as well its product portfolio which helps to grow market size of the company



Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Organic Pigments Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are FERRO CORPORATION, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, LANXESS, Atul Ltd, Synthesia, a.s., Heubach GmbH, Trust Chem Co., Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Merck KGaA, BASF SE, DIC CORPORATION, Clariant, Carl Schlenk AG, Apollo Colors Inc, The Chemours Company, Jet-Mate Canada Inc., TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD, Organic Dyes and Pigment, Dominion Colour Corporation, and First Source Worldwide.

Business Expansion:

In October 2019, Merck KGaA, a leading science and technology group, is substantially increasing its global production potential and refining its production processes for impact pigments. It will help the company to expand its business and increase their market size

In December 2018, BASF SE has been investing in a new production plant for portable catalysts in Pudong Shanghai, China. For several production lines, the 30 000 meter square plant will be used. This helps the company to maximize its business in China

