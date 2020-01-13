Asia Pacific Aquaculture Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 | Bakkafrost, Cermaq Group AS, Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

The Asia Pacific Aquaculture market is accounted to US$ 236,166.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 463,356.4 Mn by 2027.

China is dominating the Asia Pacific Aquaculture market followed by Indonesia. The aquaculture industry in China is mainly concentrated in the coastal regions such as Guangdong, Shandong, Fujian, Jiangsu, and Hubei. Individual farmers or private corporations own most of the aquatic farms. In 2011, China Agriculture Yearbook (CAY) reported that total aquaculture area was 7.83 million hectares. The presence of large population and increase in disposable income are some of the drivers for the growth of Asia Pacific Aquaculture Market.

Seafood has been a part of traditional food since a very long time in the various countries of Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region has a diverse range of environments, due to which a large variety of fish are available in this region. Seafood is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, proteins, and other nutrients. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States, the per capita consumption of edible quantity of fish and fish products was around 9.6 kg in China. As per the data provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization, (FAO), the consumption of fish by the humans is predicted to increase by 50% in the next 15 years. Therefore, the growing demand for seafood is expected to drive the Asia Pacific aquaculture market.

Based on species, the Asia Pacific Aquaculture market is segmented as aquatic plants, fish, crustaceans, molluscs, and others. The fish segment is anticipated to dominate the Asia Pacific Aquaculture market. The fish farming has been carried out since a very long time. It is an essential source of income. The fish is majorly used for consumption, but it is also used the production of oil, proteins, and various such products. The rising popularity of fish in various industries is expected to boost the Asia Pacific aquaculture market.

