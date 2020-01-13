Aircraft Air Conditioning System market to surpass revenues worth ~US$ by the end of 2019 – 2027

“

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Aircraft Air Conditioning System market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Aircraft Air Conditioning System market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Aircraft Air Conditioning System are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Aircraft Air Conditioning System market.

North America to Lead Global Aircraft Air Conditioning System Market

In terms of region, the global aircraft air conditioning system market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of revenue, North America is anticipated to be the major region of the global air conditioning system market, led by the presence of large number of aircraft manufacturers and vast base of air passengers in the region

The market in India and China in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant pace in the near future. Increase in disposable income and rapid technological advancements in various countries are projected to boost the demand for aircraft travel in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific.

The Middle East has become a hub for the airline industry due to the presence of internationally renowned carriers, such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Saudi Arabian Airlines, in the region. These airlines are ordering narrow body and large body airlines in bulk. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for global aircraft air conditioning unit manufacturers to expand their presence in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global aircraft air conditioning system market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

MAK Controls & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Aero Specialties, Inc.

Freightquip Pty Ltd.

JBT Ground Support Equipment

Tronair

UMQ Technologies

JAMCO Corporation

Aeroservicios USA Inc.

Kelly Aerospace Inc.

Test-Fuchs GmbH

Air Comm Corporation

Global Aircraft Air Conditioning System Market: Research Scope

Global Aircraft Air Conditioning System Market, by Type

Air Cycle Air Conditioning

Vapor Cycle Air Conditioning

Global Aircraft Air Conditioning System Market, by Power

Gasoline

Electric

LPG

Diesel

Global Aircraft Air Conditioning System Market, by Application

General Aviation

Airline

Business Aircraft

Others

Global Aircraft Air Conditioning System Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



