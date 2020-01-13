Agrochemicals Market Research And Analysis Expert Review Forecast 2019 to 2026

The Agrochemicals Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Agrochemicals Market.

The Indonesian agrochemicals market was valued at USD 523.3 million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 668.4 million by 2024, witnessing a healthy CAGR of 4.09%, during the forecast period.

Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Dow Agro Sciences, Monsanto, DuPont, Adama, Nufarm, FMC, Sumitomo Chemical, UPL_formerlay United Phosphorus_, Arysta Lifescience, Wynca Chemical, Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical, Huapont, Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology, Kumiai Chemical, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Sanonda Group, Rallis India…

An agrochemical or agricultural chemical is a chemical product used in agriculture. More often than not, it is a fertilizer or a crop protection chemical. The report defines the market, in terms of end users, who procure agrochemicals for agriculture. The end users include farmers and institutional buyers, operating in agricultural production

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

Plant Growth Regulator

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals

The Need for Increased Land Productivity is Driving the Market

Indonesia is a nation troubled by the significant slowing down of productivity gains of most food crops and due to the majority of farmers operating less than one-half hectare. Adding to that, the agriculture segment is facing threats from many factors like changes in climatic conditions, reducing soil fertility, increase in number of plant diseases, and others which are resulting in low yields. In order to increase the yield the government of Indonesia is trying to increase the usage of agrochemicals

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

