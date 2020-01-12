R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Health Ingredients Market Between 2017 – 2026

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Health Ingredients market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The durable medical equipment (DME) market has been segmented into three categories, namely by equipment, by end-user and by region. Based on equipment type the market is segmented into personal mobility devices (wheelchairs, crutches & canes, walkers, and others), medical furniture (medical beds, mattress, stretchers, lift chairs, and others), bathroom safety devices (commodes, toilet rails/frames, and others), and monitoring & therapeutic devices (blood glucose monitors, oxygen equipment, vital sign monitors, infusion pumps, and others). While on the basis of end-users, the market is classified into hospitals, long-term care centers, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings, and others.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global durable medical equipment (DME) market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, GCC Countries, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Mexico.

The report also profiles major players in the durable medical equipment (DME) market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include as Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, ResMed, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc. (Medical Depot Inc.) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

The global durable medical equipment (DME) market is segmented as follows:

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Equipment Type

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Crutches & Canes Walkers Others

Bathroom Safety Devices Commodes Toilet Rails/Frames Others

Medical Furniture Medical Beds Mattress Stretchers Lift Chairs Others

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices Blood Glucose Monitors Oxygen Equipment Vital Sign Monitors Infusion Pump Others



Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



