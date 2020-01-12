Pet Food Manufacturing Market Insights, Size, Regional Analysis and Forecast Till 2022

The Business Research Company’s Pet Food Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global pet food manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $101.12 billion by 2022, significantly growing at CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the pet food manufacturing market is due to emerging markets growth, increase in disposable income and improved earning capacity.

The pet food manufacturing market consists of sales of pet foods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dog and cat food and other animal food from ingredients such as grains, oilseed mill products and meat products. This market does not include agricultural animal food.

The increasing humanization of pets is enabling pet food manufacturers to offer premium products targeted towards pet owners. Humanization of pets implies that pet owners treat pets like members of their family, as the major trends witnessed in the global pet food manufacturing market.

The pet food manufacturing market is segmented into

Dog And Cat Food Other Pet Food

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the pet food manufacturing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the pet food manufacturing market are Mars Petcare Inc, Nestle Purina Petcare, Nutreco, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, InVivo Animal Nutrition and Health.

