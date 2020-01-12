New Star-ship of SpaceX to fly in the next Few months, Elon Musk says

A newly made prototype of SpaceX, also, which belongs to Mars-colonizing Starship craft to fly for the first time in the coming two or even three months from the current time, a statement from the founder of the firm and CEO, Elon Musk.

SpaceX introduced that restructure after the full-size Starship prototype known as Mk1 burnt its top during the pressurization attempt in November of last. In a Tweet of last week, Musk said that the manufacturing of the new vehicle for experiments known as SN1 is ongoing at the site of the entity near the South of Texas village of the Boca Chica. The experts are currently structuring the flight model of Starship SN1, still and all, each SN will constitute at least smaller advancements, a minimum of SN20 or sort of Starship V1, 0.

In Musk’s tweet of that same day (27 December last year), he posted a short video indicating the manufacturing of storage domes of the Starship, which he referred to as ‘the most complex phase’ of the primary system of the vehicle. A storage dome,

