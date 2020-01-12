NASA’s Worldview- a Beneficial Public Instrument for Supervising Australian Fires

The continuing Australian fires shock many reasonable people. This morning, an infographic by Statista.com got my attention. It gave a comparison of cares scorched by the current headline-grabbing wildfires.

According to Katharina Bucholz of Statista.com, the devastating California wildfires of the year 2018 and the previous year fires of the Amazon rainforest made global headlines shocking the world, but in size terms, smaller compared to the current bushfires catastrophe in Australia. There is an estimated scorched 12 million acres of land up to date. Fires in inaccessible northern parts of Russia scorched 6.7 million land acres in the previous year, but much of the areas were sparsely populated and there were no reports of casualties.

According to Bucholz, Australia is just in the center of the fire season, hence she would not anticipate them to end soon. The fires are written about from numerous perspectives: change of climate, caramelized snow on the glaciers, and so forth. Here, she sought to introduce you to the source that she make use of when monitoring such events.

According to NASA PMM Website,

