Household Refrigerators Market Worldwide Future Opportunities, Revenue, Top Players, Business Demand and Growth to 2023

A recent report published by TheBusinessResearchCompany on Household Refrigerators Market provides in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the global as well as regional.

The global household refrigerators market was worth $35.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14% and reach $42.9 billion by 2023.

The household refrigerators market includes sales of household refrigerators which are electrical appliances used to preserve food at cold temperatures. The refrigerators market covered in this report is segmented by type into single-door, double-door, french-door and others. The refrigerators market in this report is segmented by distribution channel into specialty retailers, department stores, mass retailers/hypermarkets/supermarkets, discount stores and online.

The increasing consumption of processed food products such as frozen meat, vegetables, dairy products as well as change in the dietary habits of consumers is driving the refrigerators market growth. Due to busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly relying on processed food, prepared meals that require refrigerators for storage.

Refrigerators manufacturers are implementing technologies such as IoT and embedded sensors in their products to improve overall functionality. Manufacturers are introducing advanced human machine interface designs in refrigerators and also manufacturing refrigerators that can automatically recognize the type and weight of the food stored in the refrigerators, adjust and monitor the temperature as per requirement.

The household refrigerators market is segmented into

Single-Door Double-Door French-Door Others

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the household refrigerators market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the household refrigerators market are Electrolux, Haier, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Bosch, Hisense, Sharp, Siemens.

