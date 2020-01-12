Household Cooking Appliances Market Size, Share, Developments, Trends, Emerging Growth Analysis 2023

A recent report published by TheBusinessResearchCompany on Household Cooking Appliances Market provides in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the global as well as regional.

The global household cooking appliances market was worth $92.9 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.01% and reach $146.3 billion by 2023.

The household cooking appliances manufacturing includes sales of household-type electric and nonelectric cooking equipment. These include microwave ovens, electric stoves, barbeques and grills, and others. The household cooking appliance market in this report is segmented by application into household, and commercial.

Growing popularity of energy-efficient cooking appliances is expected to increase the demand for electric stoves. Cooking efficiency of electric stoves is high when compared to gas cooktops as majority of the heat energy through gas cooktops is not transferred while cooking. Electric stoves are designed to consume minimum energy and provide easy temperature control.

Companies in the household cooking appliance market are increasingly launching technologically-advanced multi-functional ovens to cater to the rising demand for multi-functional appliances with additional benefits. These multi-functional ovens use a wide range of methods to provide customized and easy cooking.

The household cooking appliances manufacturing market is segmented into

Electric Stoves Microwave Ovens Barbecues And Grills

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the household cooking appliances manufacturing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the household cooking appliances manufacturing market are LG Electronics Inc, Electrolux AB, Panasonic, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, SMEG, Kenmore, Samsung Electronics, Galanz Enterprise Group, Philips

