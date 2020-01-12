Horehound Supplements Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2019 – 2027

The Horehound Supplements Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 – 2027. The business intelligence study of the Horehound Supplements Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Horehound Supplements Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Horehound Supplements Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Horehound Supplements Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Horehound Supplements Market report?

A critical study of the Horehound Supplements Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4

Learn the behavior pattern of every Horehound Supplements Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Horehound Supplements landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Horehound Supplements Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Horehound Supplements Market share and why?

What strategies are the Horehound Supplements Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Horehound Supplements Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Horehound Supplements Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Horehound Supplements Market by the end of 2029?

Competitive Landscape

In November 2018, Swanson Health Products, a key player in the horehound supplements market, launched a Chinese website, developed by a Shenzhen-based cross-border e-commerce group Azoya, to expand its reach in the world’s biggest retail market. In May 2017, the company announced the launch of a new line of products with 14 probiotic supplements.

In August 2018, Mountain Rose Herbs launched its brand new ‘Mountain Rose Herbs Giving Project’, a program funded entirely by MRH to award three $4000 grants to people or organizations that require extra assistance for their plant- or conservation-centric projects.

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Founded in 1993, Nutraceutical International Corporation is leading player in the horehound supplements market, headquartered in Park City, Utah, which manufactures and markets nutritional supplements to health food stores. The company also offers a range of dietary supplements, creams, soaps, and other personal care products.

Ricola AG

Established in 1930, Ricola is headquartered in Laufen, Switzerland, and has subsidiary locations in Europe, Asia, and the USA. The company specializes in the production and sale of herb drops, tea blends, and chewing gums across the globe.

Herb Pharm LLC

Founded in 1979, Herb Pharm is based in Williams, Oregon, and focuses on creating high-quality herbal extracts. The company offers a range of single herb extracts, herbal capsules and powders, herbal compounds and tonics, herbal oil and salves, and herbal glycerites.

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Established in 1972, Bio-Botanica Inc. is headquartered in New York, USA, and a leading manufacturer and distributor of botanical extracts for cosmetic/personal care, supplement and nutraceutical, food and beverage, and flavor/fragrance industries. The company believes in supporting health with natural products that are holistically balanced for health, well-being, harmony, and inner-equilibrium.

ARKOPHARMA Laboratories, Company Limited

Founded in 1980, ARKOPHARMA is based in Carros, France, and operates as a pharmaceutical laboratory that specializes in phytotherapy, natural medication, and dietary supplements. The company offers range of herbal products and natural solutions for ear, nose, throat problems and others.