Growing Investments Towards R&D Activities to Provide an Impetus to the Growth of Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market 2016 – 2024

Research Methodology

Market statistics have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of pharmaceutical plastics bottles and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of the U.S. markets. The pharmaceutical plastics bottles market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous pharmaceutical plastics bottles manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of pharmaceutical plastics bottles in the U.S. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the U.S. pharmaceutical plastics bottles market. Market numbers for the U.S. bottle type, application, material type, color type, size/capacity, closure type, and end user segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of region’s demand. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Plastic Manufacturers Association, Society of the Plastics Industry, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market: Competitive Outlook

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the U.S. market. Key players in the U.S. bottle type, application, material type, color type, size/capacity, closure type, and end user market include, Gerresheimer AG, AptarGroup, Inc., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Amcor Limited, Alpha Packaging, COMAR, LLC, Drug Plastics, O.Berk Company, LLC, Pretium Packaging Corporation, and Tim Plastics, Inc.

The U.S. pharmaceutical plastics bottles market is segmented below

By Bottle Type

Packer Bottles

Dropper Bottles Eye Droppers Ear Droppers Nose Droppers

Liquid Bottles

Others (Boston Round Bottle, Bullet)

By Application

E-liquid

Liquid

Droppers

Oral Care

Topical medication

By Material Type

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

By Color Type

Clear/Transparent Bottles

Amber Bottles

Milky White

Others

By Size/Capacity

Less than 10 ml

10 – 30 ml

31 – 50 ml

51 – 100 ml

100 ml & Above

By Closure Type

Screw Cap

Crown Cap

Friction Fit

Others (Flat Top, Hole Caps, Metal Caps)

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Compounding Pharmacies

Chemical Companies

Healthcare Centers

Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies

