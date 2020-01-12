Frozen Food Packaging Market Scope Assessment 2019 – 2027

About global Frozen Food Packaging market

The latest global Frozen Food Packaging market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Frozen Food Packaging industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Frozen Food Packaging market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

market segmentation, and its future prospects in consideration. It also offers a deep insight into the market dynamics, in order to understand the status of the worldwide frozen food packaging market over the period of 2019 – 2027.

Global Frozen Food Packaging Market: Notable Developments

Cascades Sonoco, a joint venture of Sonoco Products Co. and Cascades Inc., recently inaugurated a packaging facility in Birmingham, Alabama, for the production of its new product line of innovative, eco-friendly packaging. The venture has invested a sum of US$17 mn to manufacture a water-based functional coating solution, which can create recyclable and compostable containers.

WestRock Co. has been awarded with the Innovator Award – 2019 for its innovation in recovery. The award recognized the company’s work in enhancing the recyclability of foodservice packaging.

The global frozen food packaging market demonstrates a highly competitive vendor landscape. The rivalry among the leading participants, such as Berry Plastics Group Inc., Sonoco Products Co., ProAmpac LLC, Cascades Inc., and American Packaging Corp. will intensify this competition further. Hitherto, these participants have been relying on innovation and technological advancements for the growth of their businesses. However, their focus will shift towards strategic partnerships with local players, especially in emerging countries, such as India and South Korea, in the near future to enhance their visibility across the world.

Global Frozen Food Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The global frozen food packaging market is gaining from a number of factors. The significant ones among those are the changing lifestyle of consumers and their increasing disposable income. The swift urbanization in developing nations, especially in the emerging middle-income population countries, is also supporting the demand for frozen food packaging products considerably. The increasing uptake of freezer bags, especially in the U.S., is likely to boost the global market in the near future.

The demand for plastic bags for the packaging of frozen food is the latest trend in the global frozen food packaging market. The availability of plastic bags in different shapes and sizes and the benefits offered by them, such as the ability to tolerate high temperatures, is fuelling the demand for plastic bags for the packaging of frozen food.

Asia Pacific to Report Most Promising Growth

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the main geographical segments of the global frozen food packaging market. Asia Pacific, among these, has surfaced as the most promising region frozen food packaging market. The presence of a high population base and increasing preference for ready-to-cook meals is likely to keep the growth rate of the Asia Pacific frozen food packaging market significantly high in the years to come. Europe will also demonstrate a decent growth rate in the near future.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Frozen Food Packaging market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Frozen Food Packaging market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share.

