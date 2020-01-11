Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2017 – 2025

Latest Report on the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Essential findings of the report:

Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players

Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments

Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions

Y-o-Y growth of the global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market over the forecast period 2017 – 2025

Key developments in the current Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market landscape

Key Players

The global vendors for video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure include:

The key players considered in the study of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market are Cisco, Inc., Polycom, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., ZTE Corporation, Avaya Inc., and others. The key players are constantly focusing on developing a new functionality and adding new features to the existing products. Also, the vendors of video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure are focusing on building extensible and open platforms along with a wide network of developer partners.

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market: Region-wise outlook

The global market for Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure is divided by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Among these regions, the North America region dominates the market regarding revenue generation because of the vast technological evolutions and continuous adaptations for new technologies followed by Latin America and European countries. As, the advanced digital solution for the meeting and conferences are increasingly deployed in the different end-use industries such as healthcare, corporate areas, and others. APEJ and Japan are expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rapid industrialization, increasing disposable income, and increasing penetration of the multinational companies in this region. MEA region is expected to grow at moderate CAGR over the forecast period, due to less adaptation rate for the new technologies.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

