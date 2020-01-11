Investors in the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market Eye Opportunities in the Emerging Economies during 2018 – 2028

According to a new market study, the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Analytical insights enclosed in the report:

Raw material suppliers, traders, manufacturers, equipment/service providers in the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market

Market entry opportunities for potential market players

Revenue and pricing analysis of established market players in the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market

Pipeline and ongoing research and development projects

Sales and promotional strategies adopted by various market players

The report splits the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

The study aims to address the following doubts related to the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market:

How has the evolving regulatory landscape impacted the growth of the global Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market?

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

How are the budding market players aiming to cement their position in the current market landscape?

Which market segment is expected to experience the slowest growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

The demand from which end-use industry is expected to be the highest during the assessment period?

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global digital textile printing market are Hollanders Printing Systems, DCC Print Vision Llp, Kornit Digital Ltd, Roland DGA Corporation, Mimaki India Private Limited, Monotech Systems Limited, CNT Expositions & Services LLP, Dover Corporation, D-Gen Inc., Konica Minolta, Seiko Epson, Shenzhen HOMER Textile Tech Co., Ltd, Digitex India Inc., Bordeaux Digital PrintInk, and HGS Machines.

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Key Developments

In 2016, Seiko Epson Corporation announced two new hub sites for developing digital textile printing products. The research lab focusing on ink technology is being developed in collaboration with For.Tex.

In 2018, Kornit Digital announced the launch of HD printing technology for the avalanche series with an objective of drastically reducing the cost of printing

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Key Opportunities

Shifting trend towards the use of energy-efficient printing technology, coupled with higher efficiency, is anticipated to ramp up the market in the coming years. This is expected to attract new investments in the market, which will further create opportunities for the players to augment their business in the coming years. Furthermore, the demand for vehicle wraps and home furnishing has increased substantially. This is expected to further create opportunities for market players to strengthen their revenue stream in the coming years.

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Europe has a strong foothold in the digital textile printing equipment market. The region is expected to further experience substantial growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing growth of the printing industry. Digital printers are being developed at a significant rate in Europe to meet the demand for high quality data printing. Moreover, the textile industry in Asia Pacific is witnessing a rapid boom. This can be attributed to relatively low labor cost in the region, which is further accompanied by initiatives to augment the textile manufacturing capacity. The U.S. has fairly low dominance in the digital textile printing equipment market but growth prospects are positive for the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate digital textile printing equipment market data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. A detailed analysis of textile printing market is done and conclusions are derived from that to reach a market size of the digital textile printing market. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the digital textile printing market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the digital textile printing market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Technology roadmap involved from inception period to present date

Detailed value chain analysis of the digital textile printing market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global digital textile printing market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major digital textile printing market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global digital textile printing market

Analysis of the global digital textile printing market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key digital textile printing market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the digital textile printing market

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

