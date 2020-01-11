Global Bottled Water Market By Product Type, End Users and Distribution Channel – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Bottled Water Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The bottled water market consists of sales of bottled water services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide bottled water. The bottled water industry includes establishments that purify and bottle water.

The global bottled water market was valued at around $238 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $349 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.99% during 2017-2021. In terms of volume, the market is estimated at 437 billion liters in 2017 and is expected to reach 623 billion liters in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 927% during 2017-2021.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Bottled Water market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Major trends influencing the bottled water market include:

Growing Acceptance Of Premium Bottled Water – The acceptance of premium bottled water is gradually increasing in emerging economies such as Brazil. Premium bottled water has less sodium content, high mineral content and special glass or plastic packaging, and is priced higher than normal bottled water. The prices established for premium bottled water brands are not as high as imported brands, thus enabling consumers to opt for premium bottled water. The consumption of premium bottled water is also highly incentivized by restaurants in countries such as Brazil since it is not common to serve tap water. This is expected to drive the demand for premium bottled water in the forecast period.

Increasing Obesity Rate Boosts Demand For Flavored And Functional Water – Bottled water companies are increasingly offering flavored and functional water, which is in high demand due to the growing concerns about rising obesity levels. Carbonated water can lead to digestive issues, weight gain, heart burn, etc. This is leading consumers to shift towards low-calorie flavored water and functional water. Flavored water can be natural or purified mineral water with added flavors. Functional water has added functional value in the form of oxygen, minerals, vitamins, and botanicals.

Some of the major players involved in the Bottled Water market are Nestle Waters, Danone, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co, The Coca-Cola Company, Nongfu Spring.

