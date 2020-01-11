Fishing Hooks Market May Set New Growth Story

Fishing hooks, an equipment which is used for catching fish by impaling and snagging them in mouth and the body of the fish. Of late, increasing number of fishing anglers is anticipated to witness an lucrative opportunity across the world. Additionally, rapid growth in recreational fishing sport sector has influenced the adoption of fishing hooks owing to increasing demand for high strength fishing hooks from anglers globally. This, in turn, encouraged manufacturers to adopt high carbon steel hooks in the upcoming years.

According to AMA, the market for Fishing Hooks is expected to register a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period to 2024.

Global Fishing Hooks Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Fishing Hooks Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Market Drivers

The increasing popularity of recreational fishing resulting in rising spending of fishing tackle. Moreover, the growing demand for high strength fishing hooks from anglers across the world.

Market Trend

Growing Influenced Proliferation in Anglers Globally

Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Fishing Practices, Manufacturers are Developing Environment-Friendly and Less harmful Fishing Tackles

Restraints

Less Spending on Fishing Hooks Compared to Other Fishing Equipment

Opportunities

Rapid growth in the salt-water and sea-shore fishing is offering an opportunity for high strength and corrosive resistant fishing hooks. and Adoption of Double and Treble Hooks

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulation in the Conservation of Marine Biodiversity

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co. (United States), Gamakatsu (United States), Rapala VMC (Finland), O. Mustad and Son (Norway), Owner Hooks Co. Ltd. (Japan), MATZUO AMERICA (United States), TIEMCO Ltd. (Japan), HAYABUSA CO., LTD (Japan), TTI-Blakemore Fishing Group (United States), Newell Brands (United States), Okuma Fishing Tackle Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Shimano Inc. (Japan) and AFTCO (United States)

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Fishing Hooks Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of Global Fishing Hooks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Type (Single Hooks, Double Hooks, Treble Hooks), Application (Salt Water, Fresh Water, Others), Hook Shape Type (Worm Hook, Double & Treble Hook, J Hook, Octopus Hooks, Others (Live Bait Hooks, Fly Hooks, Circle Hooks)), Sales Channel (Sports Outlet, Online Channel, Specialty Store, Others), Material Type (High Carbon Steel, Alloyed Steel)

The Global Fishing Hooks Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.



