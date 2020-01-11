Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells Market Analysis, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast by 2023

Environmental concerns and the need to save fossil fuels are resulting in the growing use of alternative types of energy, such as solar power. This, in turn, is driving the dye-sensitized solar cells market, as these do the actual work of converting the sunlight into electricity. The sale of such photovoltaic cells generated $28,451.4 thousand revenue in 2017, which is expected to increase to $60,589.4 thousand by 2023, as per P&S Intelligence. It is also being expected that the domain will grow at a 13.2% CAGR during forecast period 2018–2023.

Get free report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/dye-sensitized-solar-cells-market/report-sample

A dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC) is a photovoltaic cell, consisting of two oppositely-charged electrodes, a dye, and an electrolyte. The first of the three plates in a DSSC is made from glass, and the second from titanium dioxide, which is immersed in a dye consisting of ruthenium. The third plate is primarily made from platinum, whereas the substrate majorly contains polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Apart from producing solar power, these cells also beautify the structure these are installed on. Compared to their weight, these produce high amounts of electricity, and are also less affected by changing weather conditions.

The installation of BIPVs does not require any support in the form of beams or other structures, and these also protect the building against excessive heat, rain, and cold. Further, DSSCs are quite cheap, therefore real estate firms are increasingly using DSSC BIPVs in new buildings to reduce their construction costs. With rising government support for the adoption of solar power in a bid to reduce carbon emissions, the demand for BIPVs is growing, which is leading to the growth of the DSSC market across the globe.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=dye-sensitized-solar-cells-market

As many as 170 countries have already set targets for installing equipment that can generate electricity from alternative sources. Tax credits, subsidies, and financial support are being offered in many countries for the installation of solar cells in commercial and residential settings. As a result, in 2017, nearby 167.0 GW of clean energy was produced across the world. Therefore, it is being expected that with continued government support, the installation rate of solar power plants will increase, which will further bode well for the dye-sensitized solar cells market in the future.

Across the world Europe led the domain in 2017 by contributing more than 35.0% of the total revenue. While Europe will still be the market leader during the forecast period, the fastest growth will be witnessed in Asia-Pacific, at a revenue CAGR of 14.0% due to the increasing use of DSSCs in portable chargers, BAPVs, and BIPVs. Within APAC, China, Australia, and India are predicted to be the top three fastest growing DSSC market by revenue generation as well as sales volume.

GLOBAL DYE-SENSITIZED SOLAR CELLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Portable Charging

BIPVs

BAPVs

Embedded Electronics

Outdoor Advertising

Solar Chargers

Wireless Keyboards

Emergency Power in Military

AIPVs

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald