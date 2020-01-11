Disposable Napkins Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2018 – 2026

“

Market Segmentation:

Disposable Napkins Market Segmentation: By Paper Source

Virgin

Recycled

Disposable Napkins Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

Indirect Sales Online Sales Hypermarket/Supermarket/Discount Stores Departmental/Convenience Stores Brand Distributor Sales

Direct Sales

Disposable Napkins Market Segmentation: By End-Use

Restaurant Quick-Service Restaurants Full-Service Restaurants

Movable Food Establishments

Hotels

Cafes & Bars

Hospitals

Offices

Household

Disposable Napkins Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the disposable napkins market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Disposable napkins are extensively used in the North America and European region due to high consumer inclination towards hygienic products. Also, the disposable napkins market in both of these regions are fragmented in nature with the presence of numerous players in these regions. However, it is witnessed that the demand for disposable napkins will continue to grow in next 4-5 years. This will fuel growth in the global disposable napkins market. In Asia-Pacific region, the demand for disposable napkins is expected to grow at a CAGR value of more than 8-10% which will create enormous growth opportunities in the market. Existing manufacturers could focus on expanding their market presence through offering new and innovative products while new entrants could focus on capturing market share in untapped markets. In MEA region, KSA and UAE offer highest incremental $ opportunities due to growing retail and foodservice industry in these countries. In Latin America region, the disposable napkins market is gaining traction due to easy availability of raw materials for manufacturing disposable napkins and growing demand from the consumer end. Brazil and Mexico lead the Latin America disposable napkins market in terms of both revenue generation and volumetric consumption. Japan also offer untapped growth opportunities in the global disposable napkins market.

Disposable Napkins Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the Disposable Napkins Market are Duni AB, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., Metsä Tissue Corporation, R.L. Williams Company, Sterling Hygine Tissues, Poppies Europe Ltd., Okay Srl, Sofidel Group, SHP Group, and Swan Mill Paper Co Ltd. among others

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

