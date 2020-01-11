China Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market 2017-2022 Top Market Key Players Analysis Like GE Water, GEA Group AG, Degremont Technologies, Aquarion AG and Others
Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in China market include
GE Water
Aquatech International LLC
GEA Group AG
Praj Industries Ltd.
Degremont Technologies
Veolia Water Technologies
U.S. Water Services, Inc.
Aquarion AG
Saltworks Technologies Inc.
Doosan Hydro Technology LLC
Petro Sep Corporation
Ide Technologies
H2O GmbH
L&T Constructions
Oasys Water Inc.
Samco Technologies Inc
Water Next Solutions Private Limited
Awas International GmbH
Condorchem Envitech
Hydro Air Research Italia
Mcwong Environmental & Energy Group
Memsys GmbH
Tamilnadu Water Investment Co. Ltd
Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.
ZLD Technologies Pvt Ltd
Encon Evaporators
Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,: South China, East China, Southwest China, Northeast China, North China, Central China, Northwest China
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into: Conventional ZLD System, Hybrid ZLD System
On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers: Energy & Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Others
