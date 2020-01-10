Phishing Protection Market Size, Status, Global outlook 2019 to 2025

The Phishing Protection Market research report includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases his or her decision making on the content of the report. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, value and volume (as applicable).

Phishing attacks are the practice of sending fraudulent communications that appear to come from a reputable source. It is usually done through email. The goal is to steal sensitive data like credit card and login information, or to install malware on the victim’s machine. Phishing is a common type of cyber attack that everyone should learn about in order to protect themselves.

Sometimes attackers are satisfied with getting a victim’s credit card information or other personal data for financial gain. Other times, phishing emails are sent to obtain employee login information or other details for use in an advanced attack against a specific company. Cybercrime attacks such as advanced persistent threats (APTs) and ransomware often start with phishing.

The major manufacturers covered in this report :

Cyren, BAE Systems, Microsoft Corporation, FireEye Inc., Symantec Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., GreatHorn, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Phishlabs, Intel Corporation, Mimecast Ltd.

One way to protect your organization from phishing is user education. Education should involve all employees. High-level executives are often a target. Teach them how to recognize a phishing email and what to do when they receive one. Simulation exercises are also key for assessing how your employees react to a staged phishing attack. organizations must take a layered approach to reduce the number of attacks and lessen their impact when they do occur. Network security technologies that should be implemented include email and web security, malware protection, user behavior monitoring, and access control.

This report segments the Global Phishing Protection Market on the basis of Types are:

Email based Phishing

Non-email based Phishing

On The basis Of Application, the Global Phishing Protection Market is Segmented into:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecommunication and IT

Transportation

Education

Retail

The research mainly covers Phishing Protection in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia–Pacific (Southeast Asia, China, Korea, India and Japan), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

