Pea Protein Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Pea Protein Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Pea Protein market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Pea Protein Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Pea Protein Market

Emsland Group, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, Shandong Huatai Food.

The global Pea Protein market is valued at 590 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2025.

Scope Of Report

Pea protein is a food with a neutral taste that is used in dairy alternatives such as cheeses and yogurt. It is extracted from the yellow pea, Pisum sativum, and has a typical legume amino acid profile.

The pea protein industry has developed rapidly recent years, and the industry concentration is very high due to the high technology barrier. The global leaders are Roquette, and Cosucra. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 85% market share of global in 2016. The key players include Emsland Group, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Oriental Protein Tech, Jianyuan Group, and others.

Key Market Trends

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability, such as Roquette. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in pea protein market will become more intense.

In China, Yantai Shuangta is the most advanced producer, has top pea protein extraction technology, the only circulating integrated industrial chain. There is no large competitor in pea protein market. In Shuangta Food, pea protein contains more than 80% protein, and applied in health care products, beverages and others.

The Pea Protein market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Pea Protein Market on the basis of Types are:

Pea Protein Isolates

Pea Protein Concentrated

On The basis Of Application, the Global Pea Protein Market is Segmented into :

Dietary Supplement

Baked Goods

Healthy Food

Pet Food

Regions are covered by Pea Protein Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Pea Protein Market

-Changing Pea Protein market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Pea Protein market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Pea Protein Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

