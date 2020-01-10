Neuroscience Market Development for Global Regions (United States, Europe, Japan, China) 2019-2027

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Neuroscience is a study of that is concerned with the structure and function of the nervous system. The study covers the evolution, development, physiology, cellular & molecular biology, anatomy & pharmacology of the nervous system, and also behavioral, computational and cognitive neuroscience. Tools such as MRI scans and computerized 3-D models are used to perform tests for some common conditions including Down syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, brain tumors, effects of stroke such as, language loss and many others.

The neuroscience market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising government spending on healthcare infrastructure in developed regions, increasing geriatric population and rising technological advancements. However, the neuroscience-based initiatives by government bodies is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the neuroscience market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. General Electric Company

2. Siemens AG

3. Mediso Ltd.

4. Laserglow Technologies

5. Mightex Systems

6. Prizmatix

7. Noldus Information Technology

8. NeuroNexus

9. Scientifica

10. Femtonics Ltd.

The global neuroscience market is segmented on the basis of component and end user. Based on component, the neuroscience market is segmented as, instrument, software and services. The instrument segment is further bifurcated into MRI imaging systems and neuro-microscopy. On the basis of end user, the neuroscience market is categorized as, hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, research institutes and academic institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global neuroscience market based on component, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The neuroscience market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting neuroscience market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the neuroscience market in these regions.

