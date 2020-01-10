The study is useful for companies seeking to understand the Dutch market and to understand how to locate a regional headquarters in the Netherlands. It outlines advanced facilities in industrial areas in which Netherlands has centers of excellence.

Netherlands’s largest company is Shell oil accounting for 80% of the revenue in the country. The Dutch company is on a collusion course with destruction of the environment, threatening flooding and climate shifts that are detrimental to human habitation of the earth.

According to Susan Eustis, principal author of the study “The development of the oil and gas energy business in the Netherlands poses extraordinary risk to the environment, a risk acknowledged by Shell oil.” Shell forecast the planetary consequences of emissions that CO2 levels could double, by 2030. The major oil companies do not dispute the links between their products, global warming, and ecological calamity.

Shell’s assessment foresaw a one-meter sea-level rise, disintegration of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, resulting in a worldwide rise in sea level of “five to six meters,” inundation of entire low-lying countries.

This is particularly bad news for the Netherlands which has so much of the country below sea level.

The Nordic region as a whole is set to benefit from continuing, significant data centre investment. Over the next three years, €4.3billion will be invested with more than 59% derived from overseas internet players, including Google and Facebook. In these regions, there are 117 data center operators and 171 data centers. In the Nordics, the market for third party data centre operators is expected to increase by two and a half times in space and triple in terms of MW power requirements.

The Netherlands is a major healthcare research center. MSD’s expansion in the Netherlands is a strategic decision by Merck. The country has one of the most concentrated life sciences regions in the world. In fact, Holland is home to more than 2,500 innovative life sciences and health companies and research organizations. Within a 120-mile radius there is a cluster of 360 of those innovative life sciences companies. Major multinational companies in the country include Boston Scientific, Stryker, Astellas, GlaxoSmithKline and Medtronic. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a major healthcare provider. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation headquartered in Amsterdam. It employs 74,000 people across 100 countries.

Brixit has been a draw for business in the Netherlands. Unilever is consolidating its headquarters in the Netherlands, abandoning a U.K. base it has maintained for nearly a century. The move was a blow to the U.K. Prime Minister. Brixit has been an issue for UK based companies.

Flora Holland is a major aspect of the Netherlands. Aalsmeer flower auction is known as Flora Holland. The largest flower auction in the world, it moves 12.6 billion flowers and plants each year. Flora is housed in the second-largest building in the world, with 518,000 square metres of floor space.

The Nordic data centre space has attracted $3 billion in investment in recent years. Global data traffic is growing fast and the need for data centre capacity is growing accordingly. The capacity of the global data centre industry has grown by 10 per cent annually. This growth is expected to continue in the next decade.

Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a huge draw for Netherlands. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Netherlands. Netherlands is characterized by a desire for people to get along. The Dutch take a strong stand on issues, particularly achieving consensus among different groups. Suing, litigation is distasteful and a course of action of last resort for the Dutch. Use of arbitration is common.

