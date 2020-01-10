Kombucha Market to Receive a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands – Key players includes Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC; Buchi Kombucha; humm kombucha; Hain Celestial
Global kombucha market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 21.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovations and expanded flavour offerings provided by various manufacturers.
Global Kombucha Market By Consumer Demographic (Male, Female), Ingredient Type (Yeast, Bacteria, Mold, Others), Product (Organic, Non-Organic), Type (Original, Flavoured), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health Stores, Online Retailers, Others), Packaging Type (Glass Bottles, Cans), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Kombucha Market
Kombucha is a kind of tea that is defined as a fermented beverage which is alcoholic and sweet in taste. The beverage is generally utilized due to its large scale functionality and health benefits. The drink is a sparkling fermented beverage created from green or black tea, fermented from bacteria or yeast. Various flavours are added in the kombucha to provide different tastes. Widely accepted ingredient utilized for fermentation of kombucha is “SCOBY” which is symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast.
Top Key Players:
- com;
- Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC;
- Buchi Kombucha;
- humm kombucha;
- Hain Celestial;
- Revive Kombucha;
- Kosmic Kombucha;
- LIVE Soda, LLC;
- Wonder Drink Kombucha;
- AUSTRALIAN ORGANIC FOOD & BEVERAGE CO PTY LTD;
- GT’S LIVING FOODS;
- THE COCA-COLA COMPANY;
- NessAlla Kombucha;
- The Bu Kombucha;
- BREW DR. KOMBUCHA;
- Health-Ade, LLC;
- Hudson River Foods, Inc.;
- Remedy Drinks and rok Kombucha
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing concerns regarding the health of individuals resulting in adoption of healthier alternatives for drinks is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Growing benefits associated with the kombucha regarding the individual health such as diabetic prevention and others also expect to drive the growth of the market
- Easy manufacturing process and greater investments undergoing in the manufacturing and distribution process is expected to boost the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- High costs associated with the bottling and distribution in the supply of the product is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding the quality of the product due to the recent incidences of the product being recalled by various manufacturers is expected to restrict the adoption rate
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY announced that they had acquired “Organic & Raw Trading Co.” the company operating the “MOJO” brand of kombucha beverage offerings. This acquisition is the first step taken by the company in entering into the kombucha beverages. The growing demand for organic, healthy & probiotic drinks is another factor behind this acquisition by The COCA-COLA COMPANY
- In November 2016, PepsiCo, Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire KeVita, extending PepsiCo, Inc.’s healthy beverage offerings. This acquisition is evidence of the strategy adopted by PepsiCo, Inc. in providing performance beverage alternatives which are designed to meet the customer’s demand for healthy lifestyles
Market Segmentations:
Global Kombucha Market is segmented on the basis of
- Consumer Demographic
- Ingredient Type
- Product
- Type
- Distribution Channel
- Packaging Type
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Consumer Demographic
- Male
- Female
By Ingredient Type
- Yeast
- Bacteria
- Mold
- Others
By Product
- Organic
- Non-Organic
By Type
- Original
- Flavoured
- Citrus
- Apple
- Coconut & Mango
- Berries
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Health Stores
- Online Retailers
- Others
By Packaging Type
- Glass Bottles
- Cans
By Geography
North America
- US.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Kombucha Market
Global kombucha market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of kombucha market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
